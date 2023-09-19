A look into Kinross' future

To the editor: I have some predictions for Kinross, Black Gold and the ore haul plan.
I predict that within a year (two, tops) Black Gold will be forced into bankruptcy as the costs of wrongful death lawsuits pile up filed by Alaska’s drivers, parents and tourists. At that point, Kinross will find itself with no subcontractor for the ore haul and no takers for a new ore haul subcontract. Kinross does not care about the psychological suffering that highway deaths will cause, but they will live in fear every single day of another accident because, once Black Gold is out of business, Kinross shareholders will discover that they are the next deep pocket.