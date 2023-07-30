A lifetime of experience in navigating today's world

To the editor: If I were the parent today of a teenage boy or a girl who says they are the opposite sex — I would be cautious.
But if I were the parent of a 4- or 5-year-old boy or a girl who consistently and persistently insists on being the opposite — I would be very attentive.
But I am neither; I am an 85-year-old great-grandmother with a lifetime of experience. I believe that a young child’s desire to change genders likely reflects something very fundamental about them, “a deeply felt sense of being,” whereas the desires of a teen can be, and often are, more influenced by social pressures.
I strongly encourage you to read the references below, especially the National Geographic issue which contains information from the American Academy of Pediatrics and other professional sources.
Regarding trans girls participating in competitive sports my advice is this: A trans girl should be allowed to participate in girls sports only if she provides evidence from two medical professionals and her parents or guardians that she has undergone early hormonal treatment such that she has not developed the male musculature.
Probably more than 99% of us put ourselves at one end or the other of the gender spectrum. But today’s younger generations often think of gender as a spectrum with some people falling outside the usual categories. And indeed, some few do.
Having a gender-nonconforming child can be stressful for parents, friends and teachers. The best response is always unconditional love.
1. National Geographic, special issue of January 2017; see especially the early pages and page 58.
2. See Wikipedia, under “intersex” — not to be confused with transgender. An in-depth well documented, helpful discussion.
3. Rich Lowry, opinion dated March 23, 2023. New York Post. “Social contagion is making teen girls depressed — and trans.“
4. Abigail Shrier, 2020, “Irreversible damage: The transgender craze seducing our daughters.“
I also strongly encourage you to read the Bible, though I don’t value it as a scientific document.