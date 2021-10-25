A less disposable world

To the editor: Our generation was born into a world filled with household problems that were solved by previous generations, with the use of single-use plastic. Many products made after the 1950s were made for the consumer to live life as uncomplicated as possible. The introduction of disposable plastic saved time and money, but the question is what has it cost us.
Fast forward into the second decade of the new millennium, when the problems with our learned consumer behavior have come to pass. Oil is on the decline; oceans temperatures have risen which has caused coral bleaching; and salmon and other fish are no longer in the rivers, etc. Sadly, the list goes on with climate change disasters.
The problem is that everyone wants climate change to stop, but woefully, people are unwilling to change their consumer behavior to stop climate change.
This is a dismal time in the history of humanity. How are we to create a world less disposable, from a single-use plastic society, with a generation accustomed to it’s use.
My answer is it is time that we demand that products are made to be less disposable by decreasing the demand for single-use products. The consumer, in an essence, has the power to regulate any industry. We can cumulatively change our mindset about what we consume.
I spend a lot of time thinking about the future humanity, and what the world will look like without oil. A futuristic world in which mankind has been forced to revert to the old ways of living. Sustainable living in an essence, is asking that humans revert to life in service of the Earth, not vice versa, in which the Earth is in service to humans.
We must to pickup the knowledge of the past, by recouping a pre-1950s mindset by reverting to a world less disposable in order to curb climate change.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.