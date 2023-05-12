A legislative pay raise?

To the editor: I think a 67% pay raise for 60 Alaska legislators is unbelievable. Their salary now is $50,400 plus $37,000 for per diem (food and lodging) for a three-month session. With the proposed raise, it will go to $84,000 plus per diem, equaling $121,000 for a three-month session (Alaska Beacon, March 31, 2023). When in special session, the per diem of $300 per day continues.
This Legislature continues to warn us there is not enough money to run the state and is talking about instituting a state income tax system.