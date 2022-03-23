A helpful response to a fire

To the editor: On Friday, March 11, the Fairbanks Fire Department (actually three departments) responded to a fire at 751 Ninth Ave. The firefighters worked from about 10:15 a.m. until just after 5 p.m. They were focused, competent and succeeded in preventing the fire from spreading to other structures in close proximity. Myself and others in the neighborhood were impressed. I wish to commend their efforts.
Later in the afternoon, I became aware of the huge amount of water on our street that could be dangerous for traffic and pedestrians. I called the city’s public works department and asked if it would be possible to get some gravel put down on the road. The receptionist responded positively and sent out a sander” and two plows (“graters”)! They have definitely helped our very icy road. Thank you to the city for that help, too.
It pleases me to compliment our public employees who try to work together and help all of us in Fairbanks. I know that finances are limited and budgets are tight, but when city services were really needed, those employees came through with flying colors. Thank you to all who helped us!