 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A helpful response to a fire

  • Comments

To the editor: On Friday, March 11, the Fairbanks Fire Department (actually three departments) responded to a fire at 751 Ninth Ave. The firefighters worked from about 10:15 a.m. until just after 5 p.m. They were focused, competent and succeeded in preventing the fire from spreading to other structures in close proximity. Myself and others in the neighborhood were impressed. I wish to commend their efforts.

Later in the afternoon, I became aware of the huge amount of water on our street that could be dangerous for traffic and pedestrians. I called the city’s public works department and asked if it would be possible to get some gravel put down on the road. The receptionist responded positively and sent out a sander” and two plows (“graters”)! They have definitely helped our very icy road. Thank you to the city for that help, too.

It pleases me to compliment our public employees who try to work together and help all of us in Fairbanks. I know that finances are limited and budgets are tight, but when city services were really needed, those employees came through with flying colors. Thank you to all who helped us!

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.