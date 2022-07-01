A happy July Fourth, no matter what

To the editor: As Alaskans across our state prepare for our Independence Day weekend and the festivities that accompany our nation’s birthday, we do so with an underlying level of apprehension.
What should be a weekend to wear red, white and blue, proudly proclaim ourselves as part of the best country on Earth and eat, drink and celebrate, is instead a week to pinch pennies, ration our driving and use of our Alaska toys (thanks to highest-in-history gas prices) and try to avoid heart palpitations at the grocery store.
A year ago, the Biden White House tweeted how, thanks to its policies, the average Fourth of July picnic dropped (a whopping?) $.16 from 2020 to 2021. Sixteen whole cents! Quite the accomplishment. The Farm Bureau, which publishes the year-to-year comparisons, probably thought the extra traffic to their website was nice even if the savings were miniscule.
I’m guessing the Farm Bureau’s cost comparison won’t be on the White House’s Twitter feed this year. According to their press release, the average cost jumped (a whopping!) $10.18 from 2021-2022! An average American family will pay 17% more this year for their Independence Day meal.
We all know in Alaska that our cost of living is high — 27% more than U.S. average, in fact. Supply chain, transportation and a lack of overall agricultural development hurt us when it comes to food scarcity and cost.
Alaskans will warily recreate and celebrate this coming weekend, and hope things change course before year’s end. Regardless of the overall malaise, Alaska, Happy Independence Day!
Jim Plaquet
Salcha