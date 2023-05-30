A gutted climate action plan

To the editor: On Thursday, June 8, the Borough Assembly will consider adopting the Fairbanks Climate Plan. I have
participated in the public meetings about the plan for the last couple of years. A consulting company,
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Showers this morning becoming a steady light rain during the afternoon hours. High 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 30, 2023 @ 7:49 am
To the editor: On Thursday, June 8, the Borough Assembly will consider adopting the Fairbanks Climate Plan. I have
participated in the public meetings about the plan for the last couple of years. A consulting company,
RESPEC, was paid to work with a borough committee, gather all this input and put it into a plan.
When the plan was almost done, the newly-elected presiding officer of the Assembly, Aaron Lojewski, decided to replace all the members of the committee working on the plan. With no input from the public, he handpicked people whose opinions matched his — that there was no need for this plan and that it should be gutted.
The new committee, none of whom had previously participated in the plan, proceeded to do just that, deleting large sections of the plan, and ignoring the time, money and public opinion that had gone into creating the existing plan.
Next week the Borough Assembly will decide whether to adopt this meaningless plan. Fairbanks deserves better. Climate change is the most important and difficult challenge that our society is facing.
We need all levels of government and businesses and individuals to come up with creative and effective solutions. The current plan is neither creative nor effective, and if adopted in its current form, will not be worth the paper it is written on. If you want Fairbanks to have a climate plan that actually addresses the issues we’re facing, write to the Borough Assembly (assembly@fnsb.gov) or testify at their meeting on June 8.
Martha Raynolds
Fairbanks
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.