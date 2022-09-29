 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A great selection of candidates

To the editor: We have an excellent crop of candidates who have stood up for Fairbanks by running for local office this year! Please join me in voting by Oct. 4.

Barbra Haney and Brett Rotermund are running for separate seats on the Borough Assembly. Barba Haney is a long-time Alaskan who understands how various pieces of our local economy interchange and will be a great addition to the assembly. Brett Rotermund is also a longtime Alaskan and successful businessman who firmly understands income and expenses and is well equipped to help the assembly make fiscally sound decisions for our community.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.