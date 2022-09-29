A great selection of candidates

To the editor: We have an excellent crop of candidates who have stood up for Fairbanks by running for local office this year! Please join me in voting by Oct. 4.
Barbra Haney and Brett Rotermund are running for separate seats on the Borough Assembly. Barba Haney is a long-time Alaskan who understands how various pieces of our local economy interchange and will be a great addition to the assembly. Brett Rotermund is also a longtime Alaskan and successful businessman who firmly understands income and expenses and is well equipped to help the assembly make fiscally sound decisions for our community.
Aaron Gibson is running for re-election on the city council. He has always been a pleasure to work with anytime borough and city politics intersect and a great help in fostering a positive relationship between the bodies as well as a consistent common sense voice on the council. Richard Croteau is running for the other seat up for election. He runs a small business downtown and served our nation previously in the armed forces. Richard Croteau will give us a solid common sense voice on the council.
Please join me in electing Barbra Haney and Brett Rotermund to the assembly and Aaron Gibson and Richard Croteau to the Fairbanks City Council.
These are the personal opinions of myself, Aaron Lojewski, and not that of any organization I am affiliated with.