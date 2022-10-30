 Skip to main content
A governor with more effective plans

To the editor: As you enjoy your generous Permanent Dividend check, remember while approving that amount agreed upon by the legislators, the governor vetoed $4 million for child care assistance, $62.5 million for school major maintenance, $4.3 million for the Food Bank of Alaska, $1.4 million for senior and disability services, $2.6 million for VoTech education programs, $52 million to refill the college scholarship fund — this is a partial list of his cuts of funding approved by our legislators and submitted with the budget.

We can choose a governor with more effective plans for Alaskans.

