A good place to live

To the editor: I wish to tell people about the wonderful place in our town, the Fairbanks Pioneer Home.
How fortunate we are to have and be able to live here, benefitting from the kindness of the staff, including housekeeping, assisted living aides, certified nursing assistants, nurses, kitchen staff and maintenance.
Everyone thanks the residents, even when they are the ones helping us.
We have activities to enjoy and keep our minds alert, from sing-a-longs, bingo, religious services, library visits, flowers delivered to our rooms, a News-Miner subscription if we chose, and arts and crafts.
Delicious meals are served so kindly — lots of coffee available — and visitors are welcome.
What a place to live, thank you to everyone there.