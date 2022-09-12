 Skip to main content
A good place to live

To the editor: I wish to tell people about the wonderful place in our town, the Fairbanks Pioneer Home.

How fortunate we are to have and be able to live here, benefitting from the kindness of the staff, including housekeeping, assisted living aides, certified nursing assistants, nurses, kitchen staff and maintenance.

