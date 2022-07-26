A good outcome from coordinated efforts

To the editor: While tent camping with my German shepherd at a local Soldotna campground, I would be awakened from a deep sleep in the pitch dark of 2 a.m. by the grumbling, snorting and shuffling noise from a large animal. The vocal tone and breathing were deep and gravely, indicating to me that the animal standing over me and my dog was large.
My first thought was that a brown bear may be at my tent. This, as my dog Stripes sat alert and pensive rather than barking as usual. I directed Stripes to be quiet and still. It was a frightening moment. The noise and striding movement outside the tent did not subside. I was alone with my dog. The nearest camper was about 12 campsites from my tent.
Some nearby campers had left the campgrounds earlier that evening. I always find a site close to other campers for safety. On this dark a.m. hour, Stripes and I would be unexpectedly isolated. With this, I called 911. Dispatcher Gavalis received my call and began skillfully gathering information from me while at same time providing directions for Stripes and me.
Dispatcher Gavalis’ communication was calm and exact, listening sharply as I fumbled over my responding words and thoughts of what was happening. Although I have a background in law enforcement, the scene I found myself in, I believed, was hanging in the balance.
Time seemed of essence. I was grateful my call beeped on dispatcher Gavalis’ phone. Dispatcher Gavalis informed me that officers were responding to the scene.
Soldatna Police Department Officer Berestoff soon appeared, along with other backup officers. Officer Berestoff moved swiftly, and used a strong, confident voice to move the large animal away from the tent safely. Officer Berstoff informed me the animal was a cow moose with her two calves and gave me other important directions. Through the tent, I could hear this officer and others coordinating and quickly moving the moose family away from the tent.
My story had a happy ending due to Officer Mark Berstoff and dispatcher Gavalis. Thank you, both from the bottom of my heart for your reassuring, deployed efforts to see this end safely. I will be forever grateful that Officer Berstoff and dispatcher Gavalis were on roll call that evening. God bless you both.