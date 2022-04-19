A game of doubles

 Skip to main content
To the editor: Once again, Sen. Lisa Murkowski talks out of both sides of her mouth.

She votes to confirm a new justice to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, obviously a leftist who goes easy on folks convicted of child porn, while at the same time criticizing Joe Biden’s decision to draw oil out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in order to drive down prices at the pump.

Sen. Rand Paul brought a vote to the floor to get rid of and fire Anthony Fauci. Murkowski voted “no,” even though Fauci connived through two years of the pandemic. When Murkowski voted to confirm Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Haaland endorsed the Green New Deal.

You can’t have it both ways, senator.

Murkowski is an ideologue and only keeps an “R” in front of her name because of her father.

