 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A future vision of our highways and Kinross

To the editor: You and I are being told that the new Kinross ore haul trucks, traveling almost 250 miles along our Alaska highways, are simply a few additional trucks on the road. Not so.

These are heavier, by almost double the weight, of nearly any other truck now on Alaska’s main highways. We’ve been told the gross weight of these mammoth trucks will total 164,900 pounds, but so what? Want perspective? This weight exceeds the maximum allowable landing weight of the newest, largest Boeing 737 Max 10 (163,900 pounds). In the near future, someone will tangle with one of these giants. Accidents happen; people’s lives will change forever. Your collision with Kinross’ ore hauler (operated by Black Gold Transport) will likely resemble a train crossing wreck more than a normal vehicle accident.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.