A future vision of our highways and Kinross

To the editor: You and I are being told that the new Kinross ore haul trucks, traveling almost 250 miles along our Alaska highways, are simply a few additional trucks on the road. Not so.
These are heavier, by almost double the weight, of nearly any other truck now on Alaska’s main highways. We’ve been told the gross weight of these mammoth trucks will total 164,900 pounds, but so what? Want perspective? This weight exceeds the maximum allowable landing weight of the newest, largest Boeing 737 Max 10 (163,900 pounds). In the near future, someone will tangle with one of these giants. Accidents happen; people’s lives will change forever. Your collision with Kinross’ ore hauler (operated by Black Gold Transport) will likely resemble a train crossing wreck more than a normal vehicle accident.
So, a few new big trucks are coming our way? Our problem will be much bigger than that. Actually, there’s a new big show coming our way. These giant, double-trailer trucks will no longer represent much less than 1% of truck traffic. Their frequency of operation will make them perhaps the predominant truck traffic on the road. If you live along the ore haul route, you’re led to believe you will see the occasional “super truck” pass by your driveway. Not remotely true.
These Kinross rigs, loaded and unloaded, will pass by depending on deliveries per day and your location every 3½ to 12 minutes. This frequency creates a whole new level of risk for you and your family.
It’s said the poison is in the dose. Perhaps frequent ore haul activity will bring a huge dose of giant trucks to a roadway near you, compliments of Kinross.
The ore haul route and local community roads are essentially one and the same in many areas. In time you must come to respect, perhaps fear, these huge trucks as a matter of self-preservation. They mean business — the mining business. Does this vision of your near future make Kinross seem like the good neighbor that their half-page newspaper ads claim? You decide.