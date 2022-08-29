A funded education or not?

To the editor: Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, our two Republican U.S. senators, are very upset about the latest Biden, as they say, “giveaway” program in forgiving $10,000 or $20,000 of college individual debt load in America. Why would we want to do that and load us taxpayers with the obligation of supporting higher education in America? What a bad idea.
Already, the rich and the middle class are ranting about using our taxes to support education. Maybe we should think about what is going on in Afghanistan. The people there are fighting for their education. And for good reason — education is the salvation of any forward-thinking society.