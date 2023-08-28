A frivolous lawsuit

To the editor: The folks suing Wrights Air are lucky to be alive due to the skills of their pilot. They should be thanking her that they are alive — not suing her and Wrights Air.
Icing and bad weather conditions are an Alaska fact. Things happen. Even on otherwise good flying days.
I have flown myself into bad icing then made an emergency landing. I would bet 80% of Alaska’s pilots, private and commercial, also have?
Outside folks come up here and think our state is some kind of special Disney Land. It is not. It is still a frontier and all that goes with that including tough weather, always out there waiting. When it comes knocking, you better have a good pilot. They did.
As all of us in Alaska already know how many here each year do not survive. Someone should send the folks filing the lawsuit that data.
I repeat: They should be forever thankful and not litigious.