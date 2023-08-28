 Skip to main content
A frivolous lawsuit

To the editor: The folks suing Wrights Air are lucky to be alive due to the skills of their pilot. They should be thanking her that they are alive — not suing her and Wrights Air.

Icing and bad weather conditions are an Alaska fact. Things happen. Even on otherwise good flying days.

