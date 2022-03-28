A former undecided voter

To the editor: When CNN goes looking to interview your home state senator because she’s always the swing vote on important legislation, that tells everyone in that state that you can’t count on that senator.
And that’s what we have with Lisa Murkowski. She’s the darling of the Washington, D.C., elites and the national corporate media because she’s always the focus of speculations: Which way will she vote?
She calls herself an “independent” voice, and in a way, that’s true because she is definitely independent of what Alaskans think on most issues.
I don’t want guessing games with my U.S. senator. I want to know where she stands and that I can count on her.
That’s what we’ll get when Kelly Tshibaka represents Alaska in the Senate. Listen to Kelly talk, and you’ll know that she means what she says, and there’s no ambiguity.
Join me in supporting Kelly Tshibaka for the Senate.