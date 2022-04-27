A fool's fools

To the editor: People averse to facing an adverse reality can "lose face," their integrity. How? By willingly disowning proven facts and adopting outrageous loopy lies. Trump toady paradise. Dictionary defines them them as being servile, fawning sycophants. Otherwise known as illogical suckers, a fool's foolhardy fools.
Who else would believe in, lack a balmy person, publicly seen as a habitual liar, a fraud, an emperor with no clothes? Birds of a feather flocking together? A nudist who lies, cheats?
Entertainment station Fox remains an echo chamber for Putin's propaganda. U.S segments air on Russian TV. Newsmax (a misnomer) covers Trump rallies when attendance is in the thousands, not hundreds.
Both still peddle the legally discredited bonkers Big Lie and downplay the treasonous Republican-led insurrection. How few of their viewers know congressional Republicans gave 32 tours of the Capitol from Dec. 15, 2020, through the day before the insurrection on Jan. 5, 2021? Tours were banned at the time because of Covid.
The gruesome twosome provide air time to the Republicans' frenzied fringe and their acrimonious chatter. The Republican elephant has been replaced by a cuckoo clock larger than England's Big Ben and twice as loud.
Folksy Joe "gaffe prone" Biden was not my first choice for president. Subnormal Donald "conspiracy dupe" Trump was never a viable option for me or any democracy. Trump's arms for dirt on the Biden's offer to the president of Ukraine led to his first impeachment. Only a Trump toady could believe Donald had enough trustworthiness and the mental capacity to rally NATO against his dear comrade Vladimir.
Is Trump having tete-a-tete meetings with Putin more often now than when he was president? How about a continuation of love letters from North Korea?
Our Navy has honored past presidents with their names on aircraft carriers, battleships, submarines. Trump? Took $7 billion from the military for his southern vanity wall — money allotted for upgrades to hospitals, housing. After the scathing insurrection hearings? The five-time draft dodger will almost be worthy of having his name on a 50-year-old beached garbage scow.