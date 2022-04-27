 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A fool's fools

  • Comments

To the editor: People averse to facing an adverse reality can "lose face," their integrity. How? By willingly disowning proven facts and adopting outrageous loopy lies. Trump toady paradise. Dictionary defines them them as being servile, fawning sycophants. Otherwise known as illogical suckers, a fool's foolhardy fools.

Who else would believe in, lack a balmy person, publicly seen as a habitual liar, a fraud, an emperor with no clothes? Birds of a feather flocking together? A nudist who lies, cheats?

Entertainment station Fox remains an echo chamber for Putin's propaganda. U.S segments air on Russian TV. Newsmax (a misnomer) covers Trump rallies when attendance is in the thousands, not hundreds.

Both still peddle the legally discredited bonkers Big Lie and downplay the treasonous Republican-led insurrection. How few of their viewers know congressional Republicans gave 32 tours of the Capitol from Dec. 15, 2020, through the day before the insurrection on Jan. 5, 2021? Tours were banned at the time because of Covid. 

The gruesome twosome provide air time to the Republicans' frenzied fringe and their acrimonious chatter. The Republican elephant has been replaced by a cuckoo clock larger than England's Big Ben and twice as loud. 

Folksy Joe "gaffe prone" Biden was not my first choice for president. Subnormal Donald "conspiracy dupe" Trump was never a viable option for me or any democracy. Trump's arms for dirt on the Biden's offer to the president of Ukraine led to his first impeachment. Only a Trump toady could believe Donald had enough trustworthiness and the mental capacity to rally NATO against his dear comrade Vladimir.

Is Trump having tete-a-tete meetings with Putin more often now than when he was president? How about a continuation of love letters from North Korea? 

Our Navy has honored past presidents with their names on aircraft carriers, battleships, submarines. Trump? Took $7 billion from the military for his southern vanity wall  money allotted for upgrades to hospitals, housing. After the scathing insurrection hearings? The five-time draft dodger will almost be worthy of having his name on a 50-year-old beached garbage scow. 

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.