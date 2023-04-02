 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A field trip for two

To the editor: [Friday] was a very special day for us and that is because of the kindness shown to us by the News-Miner.

I have recently discovered that a girl in our community has a special talent in research and writing, and I wanted to give her an opportunity to see what it’s like to work at a place that sells newspapers. I did this hoping to inspire her to follow her dreams and to use her gifts and talents.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.