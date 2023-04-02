A field trip for two

To the editor: [Friday] was a very special day for us and that is because of the kindness shown to us by the News-Miner.
I have recently discovered that a girl in our community has a special talent in research and writing, and I wanted to give her an opportunity to see what it’s like to work at a place that sells newspapers. I did this hoping to inspire her to follow her dreams and to use her gifts and talents.
After a short phone call, we arrived at the News-Miner and they graciously gave us a tour of their facility. Some of the writers even talked to her about what they write about and how they feel about their job.
We took pictures and she learned so much from all of these nice people who shared their time with her. We are thankful for the opportunity and experience, and this will be marked as a special day we won’t forget.
Thank you to the News-Miner staff and new editor Hank Nuwer. We appreciate you.
Editor's note: The staff and I were happy to meet the children. We were blessed to be part of their field trip.