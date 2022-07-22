 Skip to main content
A dreary read

  • Comments

To the editor: Reading the Daily News-Miner lately has become a dreary exercise in being inundated in mind-numbing, leftwing propaganda. Do we really have to have yet another article on the Soviet show trial which is the so called January 6th Commission? You know, where no fact that doesn’t fit the DNC narrative is allowed?

Here are a few questions that need to be asked: Why did Pelosi, the mayor of DC and the chief of the Capitol police all deny Donald Trump’s request for National Guard troops to provide additional security? Why wouldn’t the head of the FBI answer Congress’s question of how many FBI undercover agents and provocateurs were seeded in the Jan. 6 crowd? Who opened the heavy metal doors of the Capitol to let in the protestors? Why are thousands of hours of video tape withheld from Jan. 6 defendants and the public?

