A dreary read

To the editor: Reading the Daily News-Miner lately has become a dreary exercise in being inundated in mind-numbing, leftwing propaganda. Do we really have to have yet another article on the Soviet show trial which is the so called January 6th Commission? You know, where no fact that doesn’t fit the DNC narrative is allowed?
Here are a few questions that need to be asked: Why did Pelosi, the mayor of DC and the chief of the Capitol police all deny Donald Trump’s request for National Guard troops to provide additional security? Why wouldn’t the head of the FBI answer Congress’s question of how many FBI undercover agents and provocateurs were seeded in the Jan. 6 crowd? Who opened the heavy metal doors of the Capitol to let in the protestors? Why are thousands of hours of video tape withheld from Jan. 6 defendants and the public?
If the purpose of the commission were truly fact finding, they would want to know the answers to these questions. But then that is not the purpose. DC and the DNC are terrified of Donald Trump. With just a few days notice, he drew crowds of tens of thousands of people to his campaign rallies. Neither Joe Biden, nor any other Democratic politician can draw crowds like that.
In the future, can we have maybe a few words of print devoted to the fact that our country is falling apart under the Biden regime? I call it a regime because for the first time in history, millions of ordinary, law abiding Americans are being targeted, repeatedly called white supremacists, domestic terrorists and racists without a single spec of evidence being produced.
Perhaps an article on the fact people can’t afford gas or groceries? How about Biden endangering the country by drawing down our emergency fuel reserves in case of war? And then, according to an article in Reuters, selling the oil to China? What about the crisis on our southern border? Illegal alien encounters at the southwest border in Texas alone are currently up to 1,295,900 for this fiscal year.
Shocking? Where’s the coverage?