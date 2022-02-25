A disappointing vote
To the editor: At the Fairbanks school board meeting on Feb. 1, there was a vote to recognize March 8 as International Women’s Day in the district. April Smith and Matthew Sampson were the only school board members who voted against it.
These types of resolutions may seem frivolous to some, but acknowledgements like these are important to highlight the work and dedication of specific groups of people and are a mechanism for teachers to share different facets of history and culture from across the world. International Women’s Day recognizes the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, including those who live and work in Fairbanks, to make their communities better places to live and work.
By voting against recognizing International Women’s Day, I see Ms. Smith and Mr. Sampson’s poor understanding of equality, history and struggle. I, for one, was sorely disappointed in their vote.
Lili Misel,
Fairbanks