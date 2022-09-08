 Skip to main content
A different set of rules for thee

To the editor: To me, all people working in the state and federal judicial systems should be free of prejudice and the corrupting influence of conflict of interest, including ties to whomever appointed them in our Christian-oriented government systems. But I think the 234 federal judges and three U.S. Supreme Court justices that the former president appointed to the bench are there to run interference for him and others of his ideology, known as MAGA.

To me, it consists of acting out MAGA’s disdain and denigration, one way or the other, for certain groups of people by skin color, or language, or different belief systems, while praising other groups of people, either by skin color, or languages, or belief systems. According to any educational material, this goes along with the way Adolph Hitler’s Nazi National Socialists and Benito Mussolini’s National Fascist Party got their start before they participated in the genocide of 6,000,000 human beings.

