A different set of rules for thee

To the editor: To me, all people working in the state and federal judicial systems should be free of prejudice and the corrupting influence of conflict of interest, including ties to whomever appointed them in our Christian-oriented government systems. But I think the 234 federal judges and three U.S. Supreme Court justices that the former president appointed to the bench are there to run interference for him and others of his ideology, known as MAGA.
To me, it consists of acting out MAGA’s disdain and denigration, one way or the other, for certain groups of people by skin color, or language, or different belief systems, while praising other groups of people, either by skin color, or languages, or belief systems. According to any educational material, this goes along with the way Adolph Hitler’s Nazi National Socialists and Benito Mussolini’s National Fascist Party got their start before they participated in the genocide of 6,000,000 human beings.
I feel that Trump and the rest of the participants charged with the attempted armed insurrection on Jan 6, 2021, should be charged with incitement for sedition and for murder as five law enforcement officers died as a result of the rally and coup attempt, as well as three supporters of Trump’s incitement.
In real America, all participants in a criminal activity get charged with murder if someone is killed during the commission of a crime, whether they did the killing or drove the getaway car. Why aren’t all the participants charged with murder?
I see he can get away with pretty drastic and morally-repugnant acts. The former president bragged he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and he wouldn’t lose any voters. But I care because I live in a country with laws to protect all Americans from bigotry and fear for their lives for their beliefs.
I realize that Trump appointed the federal judge who ruled for a Special Master for the Mar-a-Lago case and is not following accepted reasoning but leaning toward Trump. Go ahead and look up fascism and think of who relates to it in this country.