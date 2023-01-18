 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A comparison of routes for Mahn Choh ore trucks

To the editor: The proposed route is west on the Mitchell Expressway to Peger Road, right on Peger, down Peger to the Johansen, then east on the Johansen to the Steese Highway intersection. This route is five miles long, containing 23 accessible roads fronting Peger, eight major intersections controlled by traffic lights, three overpasses and one bridge.

Compare that to the Steese Expressway: directly to the Steese-Johansen junction of three miles, five intersections all controlled by traffic lights and one bridge. Also, the first two miles front military land and the Chena River.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.