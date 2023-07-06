A community asset

To the editor: Yours was a fine tribute to Dr. Kathie Stirling, a dermatologist Fairbanks was very fortunate to have for so many, many years.
Dr. Stirling was one of the main reason I felt so comfortable and safe in this town. Her knowledge of dermatology, dedication to patients, and delightful demeanor made every appointment successful. Kathie Stirling was trained to be a physician of any medical discipline, but she chose dermatology. And chose Fairbanks for her career. She is a stellar asset to this unique community of unique citizens. Folk like Dr. Kathie Stirling elevate Fairbanks to one of the best places in America to live. So, thanks for your tribute. And thank you Dr. Stirling!