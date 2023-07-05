 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A common sense Kinross conclusion

To the editor: I have just returned to town from battling my own “slings and arrows of outrageous fortune” only to find the discussion of the ore haul still underway. (This is ore-ible!)

Let me remind everyone that the “250-mile trucking fiasco” is only necessary because they need to get the rocks to the Fort Knox mill where they can process them.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.