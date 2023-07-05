A common sense Kinross conclusion

To the editor: I have just returned to town from battling my own “slings and arrows of outrageous fortune” only to find the discussion of the ore haul still underway. (This is ore-ible!)
Let me remind everyone that the “250-mile trucking fiasco” is only necessary because they need to get the rocks to the Fort Knox mill where they can process them.
Sometimes we forget that a key part of the processing is the use of cyanide — a poison we have all heard of — to leach the gold from the ore. Cyanide is highly effective for this purpose, but it has already led to the poisoning of two small lakes at Fort Knox that years ago were proposed to become recreational areas for Fairbanks.
In order to protect our way of life and the environment, I would like to suggest that the ore haul be reversed. Kinross is a Canadian mining company. Let’s have them get a leach site permit in Canada (difficult, but not impossible) and the ore haul would be a much shorter distance than bringing it 250 miles into Fairbanks, through several of our busiest intersections, and over the Chena River. That is not to mention all the small communities that will be overrun, and highways and bridges that will deteriorate more rapidly under this massive ongoing trucking experiment.
In any case, I would support the inclusion and guidance of the Environmental Protection Agency as recommended in Ms. Shiffler’s recent excellent letter to the editor.
As far as I can see, overall, this benefits a Canadian company more than it does us. Here’s hoping for a common sense solution to this big industry “move.”