A climate catastrophe

Fossil fuels are killing planet Earth. 121 degrees F, 100 miles northeast of Vancouver, British Columbia, the ice cover in the Arctic Ocean, which has acted to regulate the Earth’s climate for millions of years, has receded so far that it will now be gone within a couple decades. Ocean temperatures are warming so much that entire ecosystems are collapsing, including coral reefs that have been around for eons, and algae blooms in oceans are springing up around the globe creating dead zones. River temperatures in some areas are getting so hot, that fish, especially salmon, can no longer survive. The Greenland ice sheet is melting, creating ocean rise that will soon flood coastal cities around the world. 500-year floods are now happening every 10 years. Wildfires around the globe are increasing in size and intensity, and mega droughts are destroying agriculture and life. Ocean acidity is so high it’s now killing plankton, the core of the food chain.
This is not climate change — it’s climate catastrophe. The U.S. just spent $4 trillion and hundreds of thousands of lives (on all sides) on completely unnecessary wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. And yet faced with the increasingly obvious and dire threat to all of civilization, as well as the extinction of some birds and animals, we seem to be incapable with our economic and political systems of even facing the threat. The Republican party is still essentially denying that humans are responsible.
This is a mayday for planet Earth, and we don’t have much time left to act. We all better come together, embrace science, vote and fight like hell to save our world.
