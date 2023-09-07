 Skip to main content
A cleanup chain gang

To the editor: Kudos and great work by the cleanup crew on the homeless trash sites off the Steese Highway across from the cemetery. They have been there for at least three days cleaning up litter from people who don’t care and have no pride in their environment. I think some fines are in order here, but knowing who we’re dealing with that’s not an option. So, people who litter or get picked up for DUIs should have the privilege of being on litter patrol. Each citation they get will double the miles they clean up, rain or shine. What say you?

