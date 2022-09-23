A choice between bad and worse

To the editor: Lisa Murkowski is being disingenuous when it comes to being pro-choice and Roe vs. Wade.
Except for effectively abstaining from voting for Kavanaugh knowing whom the Senate would approve without her vote, she voted for most of the other SCOTUS justices who overturned Roe. She also voted for most if not all of Trump’s lower court nominees. Otherwise, Murkowski and Trump played each other like a fiddle using each other to advance their agendas. She also learned well how to use the power of pork to keep her in office with fiscal efficacy being secondary.