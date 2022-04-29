 Skip to main content
A change in the Senate

To the editor: I've been hearing for years now that it is time for Lisa Murkowski to clean out her desk.

The reasons are many, but the deal breaker for me is that Lisa is pro-abortion and her opponent, Kelly Tshibaka, is not.

Lisa seems to be more Democrat than Republican. There will be no confusion with Kelly. Lisa voted with Dems in her vote against Judge Kavanaugh and voted with Dems in favor of Judge Jackson, who may be well qualified but was nominated by President Biden based solely on race and gender, which Lisa agreed with. Lisa voted with Dems to impeach President Donald Trump on the basis of a witch hunt and a false premise. Trump got ANWAR for Alaska, something Lisa never could get done. Does that mean she is jealous of Trump rather than wanting to work hand in hand with him for Alaska? Many feel Lisa is a lapdog of Joe Biden and a backroom deal maker with Pelosi. No one will ever think that of Kelly.

I've been a friend of Lisa's for years. However, with the challenges our country now faces and Lisa's history, I agree, it's time for a change.

