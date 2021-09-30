A chance for something different
To the editor: In the coming year the school board faces a budget shortfall in the tens of millions of dollars, the possible closing of a school, union contract negotiations, hiring a new superintendent and as always Covid — Covid learning loss, Covid mitigation and Covid money to be allocated.
I am making my decision on who to vote for for school board by looking at the incumbents and saying no. Two board members voted to spend the general fund into oblivion over the last three years they were on the board. They voted to keep schools closed to in-person learning right from the start of the 2021 school year. They kept schools closed in vote after vote. They voted time and time again to not allow youth sports to use the gyms they relied on for years, along with not allowing dance programs and theater troupes to use the auditoriums. They cancelled student activities and made life as difficult as possible on every family in the district. They recently reimposed masks and one of them even tried to mask kids outside!
We need knew people on the school board. People who can respect our families and trust us with decisions for our own children. The school board should never have more power than the parent in fundamental and personal decisions but the incumbent candidates have voted to do just that when they voted to mask our children by force again. Enough is enough. I feel voting for these incumbents is asking for more of the same and now more than ever I believe it is time for change.
I am going to step up and give someone else a chance. Andrew Graham and Jeff Rentzel can’t do worse than the depletion of our fund balance, closing schools, masking kids outside and being unreliable and untrustworthy for parents. Let’s give Andrew Graham and Jeff Rentzel a chance to do something different instead of more of the same.