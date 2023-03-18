A challenge to Kinross on proposed mine traffic

To the editor: At the March 9, 2023, Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly meeting, I listened for a win-win possibility regarding Kinross’s Manh Choh plans.
I heard both sides. I heard support for mining and that Kinross would like to continue being a good corporate neighbor.
I also heard concerns for the proposed 24/7 trucking plan on public roads; specifically, avoiding deaths of the truck drivers or the public driving the road. (While I didn’t specifically hear this, I certainly imagine that Kinross doesn’t want deaths on the roads connected to their trucking proposal either.)
I heard the desire for good jobs and a boost to the local economy, and I heard concern over a growing mining industry with the truck hauling on the roads 24/7 negatively affecting the tourism industry. I heard about the extensive future potential of mining from Tetlin to the Canada border.
Mulling this, I believe the win-win is for Kinross to build its processing plant near the ore’s extraction. Kinross gets to demonstrate being a good neighbor by promoting road safety, cleaner air in the greater Fairbanks-North Pole area, and not negatively contributing to the local air quality challenges. It gets to grow the local economy, and invest in the future of mining from there to the border.
If not this, I ask Kinross what it proposes as a win-win. When one door closes to an option, a window opens to another. Here’s to hoping we get to experience a win-win in our community and beyond.