A case of Katz's Deli cabin fever

To the editor: I am alway amazed at all the activities to do in Fairbanks year-round, including deep winter.
For example: My family likes take-out food, and Fairbanks and North Pole have excellent take-out food. Such variety! However, remember that movie “The Natural,” when Robert Redford hit that ball out of the stadium and broke that very high spot light? If you really want to hit it out of the park, there’s a place called Katz’s Delicatessen in downtown Manhattan, New York, been there since 1888. World famous and in lots of movies. Lori and I actually have been there.
Katz offers free freight over $100 an order — that includes Fairbanks, Alaska.
For a real hoot, go on the internet and order a package. 48 hours, boom, done. We get pastramis on rye with sauerkraut, special spread, cheese, rye bread for about $125. They’re addictive! Got to be a record take-out from 4,200 flying miles away.
We get about 10 sandwiches from what they send. Try to buy a pastrami sandwich for $12.50 each locally. Now, I realize my escapade has also knocked my carbon footprint out of the ball park and my greenie friend probably will never talk to me again. On touch down, so be it. Fair trade.