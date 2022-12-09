 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A case of Katz's Deli cabin fever

To the editor: I am alway amazed at all the activities to do in Fairbanks year-round, including deep winter.

For example: My family likes take-out food, and Fairbanks and North Pole have excellent take-out food. Such variety! However, remember that movie “The Natural,” when Robert Redford hit that ball out of the stadium and broke that very high spot light? If you really want to hit it out of the park, there’s a place called Katz’s Delicatessen in downtown Manhattan, New York, been there since 1888. World famous and in lots of movies. Lori and I actually have been there.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.