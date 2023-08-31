A call to abolish the fire service area

To the editor: After the election in Two Rivers, Alaska, in October 2021 to vote for a fire service area, it passed with some people not getting the chance to vote because of wrong dates of election in the News-Miner and people being misinformed about losing the ambulance service. Thus, we felt that a revote with the correct information and dates were a must.
The mayor allowed ten of us the opportunity to reach out to every taxpayer in our community with a petition to get a revote for everyone in our community with full disclosure as to what they are voting for with the proper date.
Of the 149 who voted for a fire service area, we had a bunch who changed their minds after learning the truth about what it would cost to have a fire department and the fact that we will not be losing an ambulance.
On Jan. 22, 2023, we were given our list of 993 voters in which we had to collect 50% plus 1 (497) signature by July 22, 2023.
From that list we found 164 unattainable names (one borough clerical error, three people in nursing homes, one deployment, one incarcerated for life, 28 deceased, five returned postcards undeliverable, and 125 out-of-state owners).
We were set to fail from the start, but people trenched through snow-covered driveways and combated mosquitoes in the spring to reach out to every community member. We collected over and above the required signatures.
The borough certified them on Aug. 1. We collected 64% plus 1 of the obtainable signatures.
Please listen to our community, Mr. Mayor, and abolish the fire service area. Donations can be made to Steese Fire Department, our ambulance and rescue provider.