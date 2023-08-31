 Skip to main content
A call to abolish the fire service area

To the editor: After the election in Two Rivers, Alaska, in October 2021 to vote for a fire service area, it passed with some people not getting the chance to vote because of wrong dates of election in the News-Miner and people being misinformed about losing the ambulance service. Thus, we felt that a revote with the correct information and dates were a must.

The mayor allowed ten of us the opportunity to reach out to every taxpayer in our community with a petition to get a revote for everyone in our community with full disclosure as to what they are voting for with the proper date.

