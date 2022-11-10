A call for positive press

To the editor: Just a brief note to the ladies Desiree Love and Amanda Smith who saved the life of Mia Flores aboard Alaska Airlines. In my eyes you are heroes. You and your actions are exemplative of the many good people and things that they do in our Alaska community. My hat is off to you both. You have provided a bright spot in my day and have restored my faith in the good things that people do here.
Editor, in this age of negativity and apartheid, I know bad press sells. However, I should like to see the News-Miner dig deeper into and publish more about the greater good that goes on in this great Alaska community. I feel that doing so would provide a counterpoint to that negativity and perhaps serve as a better role model.