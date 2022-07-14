A bureaucratic snafu?

To the editor: Upon reading a recent letter to the editor about the closing of the Chena River State Recreation Site, I decided to take a look myself. Riding my bike into the park I was dismayed to see a wonderful facility going to ruin because of lack of maintenance. Piles of trash, a burned-out visitor info cabin and vandalized bathrooms all adjacent to a newly constructed gravel pad by the Department of Transportation for the Chena boat ramp that will use the rec site access.
I am a retired forester who has worked in the timber program at the Alaska Division of Forestry for 15 years. During my tenure I had many dealings with State Parks that shared the DNR building with Forestry and was impressed by the can-do attitude of the local staff in helping with forestry road and other resource management projects. The closing of the rec site does not seem to be in line with local staff values.
Looking at DOT putting money into the site where Parks is abandoning it strikes me as a lack of leadership skills further up the ladder — all within a location that is across the street from the DNR administrative office! I feel that State Parks can and should do better.
Douglas Hanson
Fairbanks