A brighter future
To the editor: Too many talking heads in the media and the politicians who follow their lead bemoan the falling stature of American industry and fear and denounce the immigrants who provide the workforce that fuels the need that industry has for workers. The below-replacement rate of births in this country doe not provide that base of workers.
What does this say about those in the media and politics who profess both views? Are they hypocrites? Or are they just not wise enough to realize the contradiction in their views. Either way, are they the people whose opinions you should value? Perhaps finding wiser folk to listen to would assist in making for a brighter future.