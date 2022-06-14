A big win for the hometown team at Fairbanks Memorial

To the editor: A shoutout to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital ER and ICU for saving my wife’s life last weekend. She was on fourth down with chest and arm pain and after the snap, Dr. Conklin made a forward pass to the visiting cardiologist, Dr. Anschuetz, who rallied the pro nursing team. A Hail Mary and two stents later, a heart attack was shut down at the line of scrimmage.
Ted Lasso himself couldn’t have been kinder and more supportive. The only nurse names I caught were Mariah and Rachel, whom I would trust with my first born any day, but all were great.
Thanks for being our home team, FMH.
Dennis Hojna
Fairbanks