Let the people decide on the Ambler Road

Recently there have been a few letters to the editor supporting the road to Ambler. There certainly are legitimate reasons to support the road. But one thing no supporters mention is the fact that most of the people who live in the region are against this road as it is proposed by AIDEA, the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority.
Of the 20 local governments in the Kobuk and Koyukuk regions, through which the road passes, only two support the road as now proposed. Why hasn’t anyone suggested having a referendum on the road? If people in the Kobuk and Koyukuk valleys want the road, then at least we would know this is what they want — not just NANA, the mining companies, and the folks who will benefit financially from the road. If the people in the Koyukuk Valley are against the road, but the folks in the Kobuk Valley want the road, then a route from the Ambler Mining District could be put to the coast through the Kobuk Valley. Such a route would be much more logical anyway, since the minerals from the mines need to be shipped south from Anchorage anyway.
Why are road backers trying to tell the people that they know what is best for them? Let the people who live in these regions decide what is best for themselves.