 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Let the people decide on the Ambler Road

To the editor:

Recently there have been a few letters to the editor supporting the road to Ambler. There certainly are legitimate reasons to support the road. But one thing no supporters mention is the fact that most of the people who live in the region are against this road as it is proposed by AIDEA, the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.