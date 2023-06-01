 Skip to main content
Leave the gold buried

To the editor: “Fairbanks is a mining town” is a comment often used to justify the belief that mining is the best use of much of the land near Fairbanks, including Ester Dome where we live. This idea of best use is perverse in that it ultimately means that (mostly) foreign mining companies and their shareholders take precedence over the lives and communities that local people have created. Industrial scale mining is incompatible with most other uses of the land, especially where people have built their lives and homes.

Better (and new) roads, improved vehicles, increased population, state land disposals and other factors made it inevitable that people would move into the hills and valleys of Fairbanks. I have seen this happen in the 54 years I have lived on Ester dome. We can leave home and be in downtown Fairbanks in 20 minutes. Allowing industrial scale mining this close to populated areas is a bad idea. Water and air pollution, toxic chemical use (including cyanide), extreme noise levels, issues with ore processing sites, transportation and road safety are all concerns.

