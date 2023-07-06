 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In consideration of the ballot measure on term limits

While we have previously given attention to the question of setting term limits for legislators, it is time to revisit the topic now that three sponsors filed a ballot measure, which if successful, would establish such limits.

 The choice is hardly a slam dunk. On one hand, having a Don Young in power as a representative for 49 years certainly put pork into Alaska’s economy. Names like Don Young and San Francisco’s Nancy Pelosi became household names every American citizen knew for better or worse.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.