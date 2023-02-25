Iditarod dogs are bred to be working dogs

To the Editor:
PETA has renewed their attack on the Iditarod in recent publications by the Newsminer, and in some radio ads, however, Iditarod supporters state that these dogs are bred to be working dogs that enjoy their jobs.
Dogs have been working as sled dogs in the conditions of this state since time immemorial, as old as the history of man in the state. A sled dog has been bred to pull a sled, and it's frankly their favorite thing to do in the world. You practically have had to bred a sled dog team to truly understand the relationship between man and dogs.
Unfortunately, the working connection between dog and man has been downsized tremendously due to the introduction of alternative modes of transportation of past century, but there was a time when dogs were the only mode of transportation in this state.
Ultimately, mankind will search for greener modes of transportation due to the impending futuristic collapse the oil industry. It may be in our best interest to have sled dogs around incase we someday have to go back to the old ways of getting around, such as by dog team.
The senior writer for PETA from Norfolk, Virginia should take some time to observe what it actually means create a the working connection between man and dogs, before she takes out another ad, or writes another opinion in the Alaskan media.
Edith Kokrine
North Pole