 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Golden Heart Tales: Beer and salmon: a perfect pairing

Have you heard about the salmon scientific experiment underway in Oregon? Hakai magazine reports that field researchers may have found a way to persuade hatchery fish to swim upstream back to their hatchery home the way wild young salmon do.

Young wild salmon pick up certain comforting scents that may guide their journeys back home to spawn, according to one theory concerning this complex, marvelous species. “Olfaction” is the term describing the way mammals, insects and fish detect scents in their various receptor cells.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.