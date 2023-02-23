 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fairbanks North Star School District chooses its superintendent wisely

Editorial

The Fairbanks North Star School District had the luxury of interviewing three strong candidates for the superintendent position. In the end, Luke Meinert emerged as the Board of Education’s top vote-getter, beating out Sitka School District Superintendent Frank Hauser and Philadelphia Assistant Superintendent Ryan Scallon. In the News Miner's view, all three educators were topnotch choices for superintendent.

Certainly Meinert seems a particularly good fit with longtime roots dug into Alaska soil. He came to the district to work in 2020 and, prior to that, worked as an assistant superintendent for the Yukon-Koyokuk School District.

Meinert’s successful presentation stressed his belief that he possessed the wherewithal to maintain good communication with the board and community. He acknowledged that the district faced many challenges and he vowed to turn to experts for recommendations to help him over humps. One of the issues is to consider how important the arts will be for district children in an era that highlights the need for science and mathematics skills. Other issues include a statewide teacher shortage and making the best use of resources for student success given the district’s budget limitations.

During the interview, Meinert offered specific examples of how he would approach his first 100 days as superintendent. He vowed to meet and listen to all stakeholders, city officials, parents and teachers.

The News-Miner’s view is that the Board deserves applause for selecting a sterling candidate. We know there will be challenges as he addresses reading deficiencies among elementary students in line with the Alaska Reads Act. He’ll need to find a way to bolster the special education program. Above all, he’ll need to work hard at recruiting at a time when all Alaska school districts are out courting the best teachers on the market.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

621597 Commitment - IBEW Local 1547

IBEW Local 1547 members are committed to getting the job done.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.