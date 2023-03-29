Emergency closure of Alaskan king salmon fishing needs solutions based on science

News-Miner opinion: March is the time anglers get their last licks at ice fishing and start checking their tackle in anticipation of summer rendezvous to come in pursuit of king salmon. Hope springs eternal that one day they’ll latch onto a 90-pounder and have bragging rights for life and a freezer bulging with tasty red flesh.
Those dreams came to naught this month a the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced with regret that the agency needed to cancel king salmon sportfishing for 2023. There would be no full freezers, no bragging rights, no chinook, in many cases, period.
The news hit Alaska’s guides pretty hard, and they braced should clients forego their annual bookings. Of course, the loss of sportsmen and women also means a blow to tourism businesses. It’s a domino effect, for sure.
The News-Miner feels the pain of one and all, but truth to tell, the closures expected given 15 straight years of diminished salmon numbers at Cook Inlet, Kenai Peninsula and Mat-Su. Even the most disappointed of anglers realizes that ADFG is only the messenger here, not a villain. In fact, anglers had some small solace knowing some king salmon fishing stayed open in places like Anchorage’s Ship Creek and some hatchery fish locations in Homer. But even here the glass was half-full as the limit was either cut in half to a single fish or catch-and-release was mandatory.
While we sympathize with guides, anglers and tourist businesses, we more urgently call out for the finest minds in fish management to come up with solutions to solve two of the reasons for the closures—reduced numbers of returning wild king salmon due to warmer ocean waters, competition from hatchery salmon, and indiscriminate trawler net catches.
We all know that Alaska’s king salmon, along with wild game and vast wildernesses, are cherished by tourists and Alaska-born natives as well.Solutions to declining king salmon populations must be found. For now, however, we praise ADFG for making the hard call, the only call, that get as many kings as possible into Alaska’s freshwaters.