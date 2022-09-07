You know it's coming, so make winter preparations now

News-Miner opinion: Speaking recently before a Fairbanks City Council committee meeting, Jeff Jacobson gave a recap of what the city endured last winter. Jacobson is director of the city’s Public Works Department, so he knows a thing or two about the impact that last winter’s storms had on the city.
His department, he told the Finance Committee, is still making repairs in September to damages caused by the near-record storms the region saw in December 2021 and in January and the spring of this year. In a pro-active move, Jacobson’s department is looking ahead at what is coming this winter and already making contingency plans. And if forecasters are correct — colder than normal temperatures, near normal precipitation and above normal snowfall — this winter could be a repeat of the conditions that shut the city and region down last winter.
The Public Works Department’s proactive approach is a good reminder for the rest of us to start getting ready because it’s coming. Today’s gold leaves on our Interior birch trees won’t stick around much longer and with the first hard freeze creeping toward us, now is the time to get right with winter planning.
• Make sure your car is ready for cold weather. Sept. 15 is the first day you can drive with studded tires, and you don’t want to be stuck at the auto shop on the first day of a heavy snow trying to get your tires changed along with everyone else who didn’t plan ahead. Also, make sure your brakes are up to par, the windshield wipers are replaced, the antifreeze is topped off, and your headlights, tail lights and brake lights are in working order. If you plug your car in outside, make sure the heating elements are ready for the cold.
• Go ahead and pack a small emergency winter kit in your car. Things like extra gloves, a flashlight, road flares, tow rope, a blanket and an assortment of tools will come in handy should a vehicle problem strike.
• Buy a generator now instead of waiting until the first power outage, and know how to use it, too. It’s also a good idea to have extra flashlights and candles on hand in case of a power outage.
• Prep your chimney by cleaning it. Before it gets too cold and you start using your wood stove regularly, make sure it’s clean and be sure to clean it two or three times per winter. That reduces the chances of it catching fire and putting your family in danger. Related to your wood stove, make sure you’re burning wood that is neither too wet or too dry. That means it should have a moisture content of about 20%. Wet wood produces heavier smoke that causes creosote to build up on chimney walls which can lead to a chimney fire. Conversely, wood that is too dry (meaning it has a moisture content of 10% or lower) will burn too fast and can damage your stove.
• Watch your exposed skin. When it gets cold — and we’re talking really cold, the frostbite, lose a digit type of cold — be sure to cover up, bundle up, and watch out for your exposed skin.
• Check your home heating. No one wants to get caught with a broken boiler when the thermostat dips into the negatives. Now is the time to check your boiler, stove and heating elements to make sure they’re up to par and ready for winter. Similarly, make sure your pipes are ready. Winter is already a cranky time of year; you don’t want to add to the bitterness by dealing with broken pipes.
Alaskans have dealt with winter forever. It’s something we’ve always lived with and always will. A few small preparations, however, can make all the difference in how well we cope with it.