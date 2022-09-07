 Skip to main content
You know it's coming, so make winter preparations now

News-Miner opinion: Speaking recently before a Fairbanks City Council committee meeting, Jeff Jacobson gave a recap of what the city endured last winter. Jacobson is director of the city’s Public Works Department, so he knows a thing or two about the impact that last winter’s storms had on the city.

His department, he told the Finance Committee, is still making repairs in September to damages caused by the near-record storms the region saw in December 2021 and in January and the spring of this year. In a pro-active move, Jacobson’s department is looking ahead at what is coming this winter and already making contingency plans. And if forecasters are correct — colder than normal temperatures, near normal precipitation and above normal snowfall — this winter could be a repeat of the conditions that shut the city and region down last winter.

