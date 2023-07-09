You can (and must) prevent burn fires from becoming wildfires out of control

News-Miner opinion: Despite the late snows of 2023, and the rainfall Thursday, Friday and Saturday rainfall, the News-Miner takes note of the Fairbanks Area Fire Prevention Office’s continuing to list our area’s fire danger as high. We note that earlier this month, authorities suspended all small and large scale burn permits in Fairbanks, the Railbelt and Salcha.
The summer of 2022 in Alaska saw nearly 600 wildfires that consumed an astonishingly high 3 million acres. Slightly more than 40% of total burned acreage in the U.S. was made up of Alaska lands.
Authorities are reporting that Canada’s fires, causing health and visibility issues in the Lower 48, are likely to set unfortunate records for total acres consumed in that country. As of today, data from the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center (AICC) shows that our area in July has mapped at least 164 active, smoldering, or about to be demobilized fires.
Warming over the last 20 years coincides with the high number of reported wildfires when compared to the years prior to 2000. Alaska’s high winds and frequent rainless days add to the risk of fire. Clearly there is only so much our brave fire crews can do about lightning-strike fires, but a great many manmade fires can be prevented with care and common sense.
We urge all to protect Alaska’s wild lands and the homes of our citizens who live in the wilderness. Be sure you obtain a Division of Forestry and Fire Protection burn permit before you burn rubbish in a burn barrel or create a fire over three-feet in diameter. Even after obtaining one, call or check the website in case fires are forbidden.
We realize Alaskans are an independent lot. But please follow all burning guidelines to keep debris from turning into the next land conflagration.