You can (and must) prevent burn fires from becoming wildfires out of control

News-Miner opinion: Despite the late snows of 2023, and the rainfall Thursday, Friday and Saturday rainfall, the News-Miner takes note of the Fairbanks Area Fire Prevention Office’s continuing to list our area’s fire danger as high. We note that earlier this month, authorities suspended all small and large scale burn permits in Fairbanks, the Railbelt and Salcha.

The summer of 2022 in Alaska saw nearly 600 wildfires that consumed an astonishingly high 3 million acres. Slightly more than 40% of total burned acreage in the U.S. was made up of Alaska lands.

