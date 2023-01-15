 Skip to main content
With the start of session comes a new list of legislative priorities

News-Miner opinion: When the Alaska Legislature gavels in Tuesday in Juneau for the first day of 33rd session, legislators are sure to have their preferred projects on their minds. So, too, will the residents of Alaska who sent their elected representatives to the capitol. A slate of prefilled bills is ready to make their way through committees, and no doubt more bills will be filled in the coming days. With each representative naturally wanting to see their project come to fruition, let's not forget our senators and representatives to do the work of the people of Alaska. A slate of prefiled bills is ready to make their way through committees, and no doubt more bills will be filed in the coming days. With each representative naturally wanting to see their project come to fruition, let’s not forget our senators and representatives do the work of the people of Alaska.

Legislative priorities are numerous when the session kicks off, and in that vain, here are some priorities we think the Legislature should focus on first while doing the people’s work.

