With the start of session comes a new list of legislative priorities

News-Miner opinion: When the Alaska Legislature gavels in Tuesday in Juneau for the first day of 33rd session, legislators are sure to have their preferred projects on their minds. So, too, will the residents of Alaska who sent their elected representatives to the capitol. A slate of prefiled bills is ready to make their way through committees, and no doubt more bills will be filed in the coming days. With each representative naturally wanting to see their project come to fruition, let's not forget our senators and representatives do the work of the people of Alaska.
Legislative priorities are numerous when the session kicks off, and in that vain, here are some priorities we think the Legislature should focus on first while doing the people’s work.
The Permanent Fund dividend is a perennial topic, one that tends to suck all the oxygen out of the room when the Legislature is in session. It is time for a decision to be put in place, namely, follow state law regarding the PFD and make it a priority to be settled earlier in the session rather than later.
Education funding will likely be a big topic this session, as it should be. The Base Student Allocation, currently $5,960 per student, has not kept up with inflation, and with cuts to school funding always looming, there’s only one person this hurts — the student. The Alaska Association of School Boards is calling for an increase of $860 per student. That’s a good start, and it’s one that’s going to come with some hard discussions.
Mental health funding is a need that’s regularly neglected, from urban centers to rural Alaska. Whether it’s treatment, counseling or education, a lack of mental health care and proper facilities is noticeable. So are the consequences of that lack of help, like suicides and police interactions that have the potential to turn fatal.
Salmon returns continue to be dismal in the Yukon River, impacting Alaskans who depend on the resource for food. Whether it’s overfishing, bycatch or climate change — and those are all debatable points — the focus here should be on the need for fish. Without it, the state could likely see food insecurity issues worsen in the Bush.
The Nenana-Totchaket Agricultural Project is full of ambition. That’s a good start. The farm project near Nenana is designed with the future in mind — to grow more of our own food. With 95% of Alaska’s food imported, it’s wise for legislators to start funding and supporting projects that increase our food security here at home. The sooner those start, the better we’ll be in the long run as growing seasons lengthen.
The Supreme Court overturning of Roe vs. Wade via ruling in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization tossed the issue of abortion back to the states. While we’re apprehensive of any matter that becomes fodder for the culture wars, the issue is one that needs to be settled. A prefiled bill seeks to do that by taking the issue before the people in the next general election. That’s a topic, albeit a difficult one, that will require thoughtful action by legislators.
Capitol project priorities
Every legislator has his or her priorities for the home district. For our legislators from the Interior, don’t be shy about standing up for home. Fairbanks and the Interior is often pushed to the side when it comes to project funding, with Anchorage and the Mat-Su valley often faring well. That’s a funding fight worth fighting for — our fair share.
It’s a common topic for U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan — building up Arctic security. It’s one state legislators shouldn’t overlook, as well. With international interest rising as to who lays claim to the top of the world, state-level support can bolster efforts already put in place on the federal level.
This, of course, is just a smattering of priorities we feel the Legislature should take up. No doubt some of them will be the subject of much debate and back and forth. Of course, some won’t be touched this session at all. That’s the nature of the legislative beast.
But with our elected officials back in Juneau and with a lot of issues to tackle in a short period of time, our hope is they, too, have their legislative priorities in order this session.