With summer here, so are the wildfires: Caution and awareness could make all the difference

News-Miner opinion: Dry, warm weather is bringing with it increasing fire dangers in the Interior.
Division of Forestry and BLM Alaska Fire Service crews are battling 52 wildfires across the state, including two near Fairbanks, as of Friday. And red flag warnings are in effect in several areas.
This certainly is no time to let down our guard when it comes to being prepared. We are, after all, only a lightning strike — and there are about 32,400 of them across Alaska annually — or a runaway campfire or an out-of-control burn barrel away from having to deal with a wildfire up close and personal. And with solstice weekend upon us, the risk grows as more of us will be outdoors, hitting a camping spot or taking in solstice parties.
What to do? First, use common sense. If it will burn, get it away from your home.
Firefighters say wood piles should be moved away from houses and other structures, and trees, limbs and brush should be cleared from within at least 30 feet of them. Clean the leaves out of your rain gutters. Cover vents or soffits with wire mesh to block airborne embers. Do not toss cigarettes from a car and — with Fourth of July just around the corner — do not set off fireworks outside approved areas.
If you live in an area especially susceptible to wildfires, prepare a bugout bag with things you would want to take — medications, important documents, irreplaceable mementos and photos — if you are forced to quickly flee your home.
Wildfires in recent years have cost the state of Alaska hundreds of millions of dollars. Last year alone, 181,000 acres burned in 347 fires, and that is nowhere near a record. In 2004, nearly 6.5 million acres were scorched.
Scientists blame the blazes on longer summers, higher temperatures and dried vegetation, things that do not appear likely to change in the near future and likely will make future years even worse.
The Bureau of Land Management’s Alaska Fire Service says this: “Some models predict the annual area burned to double over the next few decades in Interior Alaska and western Canada … due to more frequent fires. A new wildfire potential is also emerging in (A)rctic tundra north of the Brooks Range where there is little recent record of large fires.”
You can do your part to help keep the number of fires to a minimum. If planning to burn debris, check with the proper authorities. Alaska law requires state burn permits for burn barrels or to burn off lawns on all state, municipal and private lands in Alaska where a local burn permit program does not exist. That is in effect from April 1 to Aug. 31.
Be careful out there, and be fire safe and fire smart.