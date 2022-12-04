 Skip to main content
With a bipartisan coalition comes guarded optimism

News-Miner opinion: The Alaska Senate is off to a seemingly good start, and the 33rd Legislature hasn't even gaveled in yet. Here's to hoping that momentum lasts throughout the coming session.

The announcement of a bipartisan majority coalition, made up of 17 of the Senate’s 20 senators and senators-elect, is welcome news. Comprised of nine Democrats and eight Republicans, the coalition boasts that a return to compromise and working together will be the new normal. It’s been 10 years since the Senate has seen a bipartisan majority coalition. Given the gridlock on both the national and state level that radiated from partisan roadblocks, a group of diverse, moderate, elected officials working together for Alaska is a refreshing change.

