With a bipartisan coalition comes guarded optimism

News-Miner opinion: The Alaska Senate is off to a seemingly good start, and the 33rd Legislature hasn't even gaveled in yet. Here's to hoping that momentum lasts throughout the coming session.
The announcement of a bipartisan majority coalition, made up of 17 of the Senate’s 20 senators and senators-elect, is welcome news. Comprised of nine Democrats and eight Republicans, the coalition boasts that a return to compromise and working together will be the new normal. It’s been 10 years since the Senate has seen a bipartisan majority coalition. Given the gridlock on both the national and state level that radiated from partisan roadblocks, a group of diverse, moderate, elected officials working together for Alaska is a refreshing change.
Gary Stevens of Kodiak is the presumptive Senate president. The veteran lawmaker has a history of working with others, and that will be an advantage when the session begins Jan. 17. “I think this is a recognition of the reality of the last four years,” Steven said when the 17 members gathered at a recent news conference to announce the bipartisan majority. He went on to say that the intention is to avoid deeply contentious issues and focus on items that will carry bipartisan support. To that we say good luck, senator.
Of course, not everyone was pleased with the idea of a bipartisan coalition. Hardline members of the Republican party immediately gnashed teeth and released statements bemoaning the idea of elected officials working together. Reaching across the aisle? Heavens.
The three senators who didn’t get an invite — Sen. Mike Shower of Wasilla, Sen. Shelley Hughes of Palmer and Sen. Robert Myers of North Pole — all fall on the hyper conservative Republican side of state politics. They also don’t have a reputation of playing well with others, which is likely why they weren’t invited. The evangelical blog Alaska Watchman, which likes to masquerade as a news site, labeled Republican members of the coalition “Alaska’s turncoat Senate Republicans.” That’s a surefire way to get folks to support you.
Not to be outdone, Mat-Su valley GOP members threw a rebuke at Sen. David Wilson, with District 27 Republicans voting to censure him, saying he “betrayed” Wasilla voters in District N.
Maybe that’s the problem — when you fall so in line with the party that you forget why you’re there, which is to serve Alaska and not toe the party line.
Republican Senator-elect Cathy Giessel of Anchorage, the incoming Majority Leader, summed it up the nicely. “You know, what I learned ... was that nothing gets done unless you work with everyone,” she said at the news conference. “Over the years, my health care legislation was always passed by assistance from House Democrats. It’s a learning process that we all undergo, I think, coming in with our own ideas and our own narrow perspective and realize, wait a second, there’s a whole world out there with other ideas that are just as valid.”
The bipartisan group is a good start, one we want to see succeed. Too much of one wing, be it left or right, isn’t good for anyone, let alone the Legislature. Meanwhile, let’s hope the Alaska House is paying attention. The House is nearly split evenly between Republicans, Democrats and independents. If that isn’t an invitation to working together, we don’t know what is.