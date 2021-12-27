Winter storms are good reminders for emergency preparedness

As Fairbanks recovers from two near back-to-back winter storms and prepares for a third, emergency preparedness has never been more in the forefront of our minds.
Sunday night saw up to 12,000 homes and businesses without power as Golden Valley Electric Association worked to restore connections. On Monday afternoon, it was an estimated 5,600 still without power. Now, a third winter storm is expected to bring up to 10 more inches of snow starting Monday night, likely amplifying already dangerous conditions.
With emergency service crews stretched thin, Interior residents are advised to stay home and avoid traveling if possible. This is good advice for everyone. After taking a winter weather hit on Dec. 19 and 20 and again Christmas weekend, emergency preparedness is paramount when it comes to living in Alaska.
When it comes to power outages, don't clear any fallen trees from power lines. Let the lineman at GVEA handle that but do report outages and downed lines at 907-452-1151, GVEA's outage emergency number. You can also check the status of outages at Outage.GVEA.com.
At your home, be sure to store jugs of water and staples for meals. Keep your prescriptions filled as well as your fuel tank if you use heating oil, and fuel up your vehicle beforehand. An extra supply of candles, batteries and a camp stove is a good idea. If you are using a generator, run it outside and turn off the main breaker to your home.
If you have to travel, make sure your car is stocked: A snow shovel, tow rope, extra winter gear, and more food and water is advisable. If you must get on the road, check driving conditions at 511.Alaska.Gov. You can also call "511" or download the 511 Alaska app, which gives you updated road conditions in real time as Department of Transportation operators work to clear roads.
As well, if you have to drive, give plenty of space to other drivers and drive slow. Patience is key. You can find the priority level of DOT-maintained roads at DOT.Alaska.Gov/wintermap. And make sure all the snow is cleared from your vehicle.
If you can, check on your neighbors, especially those who you know may need help. As a community, we need to look out for each other, especially in times of harsh, winter weather.
It's likely to be a long week as power is restored to homes and businesses and the city, borough and state work to re-establish roads suitable for driving. Winter storms are trying and tiresome and inconvenient, but safety — both yours and ours — should be our top priority.