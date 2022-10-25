 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weighing a constitutional convention: Ballot Measure 1

News-Miner opinion: It’s one of the biggest issues of the election, one that’s drawn attention from across the state and led conversations both online, in print and around the kitchen table: the constitutional convention.

It’s a simple question on the Nov. 8 ballot — shall there be a constitutional convention? A “yes” vote supports the convention, a “no” opposes. It’s an issue we vote on every 10 years, as the Alaska Constitution states it shall go before voters once per decade. It has its supporters and detractors, with both sides making cases for and against. One of the biggest concerns is the potential for a constitutional upheaval via rewriting the words of those who originally drafted the document.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.