Weighing a constitutional convention: Ballot Measure 1

News-Miner opinion: It’s one of the biggest issues of the election, one that’s drawn attention from across the state and led conversations both online, in print and around the kitchen table: the constitutional convention.
It’s a simple question on the Nov. 8 ballot — shall there be a constitutional convention? A “yes” vote supports the convention, a “no” opposes. It’s an issue we vote on every 10 years, as the Alaska Constitution states it shall go before voters once per decade. It has its supporters and detractors, with both sides making cases for and against. One of the biggest concerns is the potential for a constitutional upheaval via rewriting the words of those who originally drafted the document.
Another concern is cost. A white paper put together in 2021 by Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, estimates it would cost the state about $17 million to hold a constitutional convention, and that’s on the low end.
As with any election, education is key, as it’s better to be an informed voter. An online forum tonight seeks to do just that — offer a look at the pros and cons of a constitutional convention so you, the voter, can make an informed decision.
Presented by the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley and the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, the forum will delve into the ballot measure with two groups representing each side. The vote “yes” side will be presented by state Sen. Robert Myers and Joshua Church. The vote “no” will be presented by former state Sen. John Coghill Jr. and Luke Hopkins. It’s 7-8 p.m. on Zoom at www.LWVAlaska.org/Fairbanks or you can watch on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/LWVTV.
Both the “yes” and “no” sides will make strong cases to sway opinion. Of course, it’s up to the residents of the state to decide, and that’s where knowing more about a constitutional convention and how it functions is advantageous. The Alaska Constitution allows for constitutional amendments through the Legislature, which has resulted in 28 passed amendments and 16 failed amendments, each one targeting a singular issue. If voters opt for a convention, delegates could call for revamping the entire document or random sections — or just a few sentences or paragraphs.
Alaskans haven’t been quick to set one in motion. We’ve only had one, and that was the first one in 1956 in preparation for going before Congress for statehood.
It’s now been 10 years since our last vote, and we find ourselves again addressing the issue. That’s why it’s a good idea to log on tonight, listen and learn. The forum is free to watch, and in the end, you’ll be a better informed voter when weighing the issue.